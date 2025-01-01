Former AEW & UFC Star Paige "12 Gauge" VanZant Signs with New GFL MMA Organization

DISCORD ⚡Facebook ⚡Instagram ⚡ X

Former All Elite Wrestling star and former UFC strawweight and flyweight competitor Paige "12 Gauge" VanZant has announced that she has signed a contract with the upstart Global Fight League organization to resume her career in mixed martial arts fighting. The 30-year-old VanZant last competed in an MMA fight in July of 2020 at UFC 251 in a losing effort against Amanda Ribas.

Although VanZant has been on a lengthy hiatus from MMA competition, she has remained fairly active within the world of combat sports, competing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Misfits Boxing, and Dana White's Power Slap.

Pro wrestling fans may remember that VanZant made appearances for All Elite Wrestling throughout 2021 and 2022 as a member of Dan Lambert's American Top Team. She was listed as a member of the AEW roster on their official website until June of 2024, although she had stopped appearing on AEW programming after the summer of 2022.

VanZant, who is also a well-known OnlyFans content creator, brings even more star power and name recognition to Global Fight League's roster, which already includes many former MMA World Champions such as Frank Mir, Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos.

