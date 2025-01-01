PHOTOS: Beth Phoenix Reveals Body Transformation Journey

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Beth Phoenix has shared her impressive body transformation journey from the past year.

Phoenix, who signed with WWE in 2004, rose through OVW before joining the main roster in 2007. A three-time Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion, she retired in 2012 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

She returned for occasional matches and served as an NXT commentator until 2021. Her last WWE match was at the 2023 Elimination Chamber, teaming with Adam Copeland to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

In August, Phoenix confirmed she was no longer under WWE contract. Today, she took to Instagram to showcase her year-long transformation.