WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

PHOTOS: Beth Phoenix Reveals Body Transformation Journey

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

PHOTOS: Beth Phoenix Reveals Body Transformation Journey

Beth Phoenix has shared her impressive body transformation journey from the past year.

Phoenix, who signed with WWE in 2004, rose through OVW before joining the main roster in 2007. A three-time Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion, she retired in 2012 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

She returned for occasional matches and served as an NXT commentator until 2021. Her last WWE match was at the 2023 Elimination Chamber, teaming with Adam Copeland to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

In August, Phoenix confirmed she was no longer under WWE contract. Today, she took to Instagram to showcase her year-long transformation.


Tags: #wwe #beth phoenix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90881/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π