AEW Signs Viva Van to Its Expanding Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2025

AEW has added another talent to its growing roster. Viva Van announced her signing with AEW via a social media video, where she unboxed AEW merchandise and shared her excitement, saying, “So happy to be part of AEW.”

Van has appeared on AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite in recent months, with her last match being a loss to Hikaru Shida on the November 8th episode of Rampage. She also competes regularly on ROH through HonorClub. Details of her AEW contract, including its terms, have not yet been revealed.

This signing comes as AEW focuses on building momentum for Dynamite and Collision in 2025 while pursuing a new TV deal for ROH.


