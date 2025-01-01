PHOTO: Keith Lee Shows Off Slimmer Look During AEW Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Keith Lee has been absent from in-ring action for over a year, staying off AEW television during this time. However, recent developments suggest the former champion has been focusing on improving his health and physical condition.

At last year’s Worlds End pay-per-view, Lee was originally scheduled to face Swerve Strickland, but he was pulled from the match due to not being medically cleared to compete. Strickland went on to secure a victory over Dustin Rhodes instead.

In a Twitter statement, Lee disclosed that he had been dealing with an injury since September 2022. Although the injury had been “mostly well taken care of,” his condition worsened following ROH Final Battle. On a private account, Lee later revealed he was scheduled to undergo two surgeries to address his health concerns.

Since this announcement, updates on his recovery have been scarce. This marks another challenging period for Lee, who previously endured a lengthy WWE hiatus after a battle with COVID-19, compounded by heart issues that restricted his ability to train or wrestle.

In a positive turn, Lee’s wife, Michin, recently shared a photo of the couple on Twitter, showing Lee looking noticeably healthier and in impressive physical shape.