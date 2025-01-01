WWE NXT Results (December 31 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

NXT says goodbye to 2024 with The NXT Male Superstar of the Year Ceremony, Sol Ruca takes on Izzy Dame, Ethan Page battles Cedric Alexander, Kelani Jordan faces off against Lola Vice, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont team up with Wes Lee challenge Hank & Tank and Andre Chase, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, Shotzi & Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance go head to head in a triple-threat tag team match and more!

Join me for live results on the CW Network at 8/7 C.

Match 1: Kelani Jordan -vs- Lola Vice



We get the bell and the women lock up and Jordan gets Vice on the mat with a headlock. Vice fires back with some strikes and Jordan flies off the turnbuckle and splashes her. Jordan covers for a near fall and Vice kicks out. Vice gets Jordan in a submission hold. Jordan powers out and gets Vice on the mat with an arm bar. Vice breaks out of the hold and does the same to Jordan who fights out of the hold and flips around and Vice hits her with a fireman's carry and we are back on the mat. Vice misses a kick in the corner on Jordan and Jordan comes off the top rope and misses a cross body. Vice hits Jordan with some kick combos sending her to the corner. Vice smashes her butt into Jordan's face and we get a commercial break.

Back on NXT, Vice suplexes Jordan trying for the three amigos but Jordan counters the last suplex and slams down Vice and covers for two. Vice kicks Jordan against the ropes and Jordan fires back with a kick to the head and Vice goes down. Jordan chops and kicks Vice and takes her down with clotheslines. Jordan does a backhandspring into Vice who catches Jordan in a submission hold. Jordan fights to power out but Vice holds on and Jordan falls backwards onto Vice. Cora Jade runs down with a kendo stick and distracts Vice and Jordan gets the roll up win.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

After the match Jade beats down both Jordan and Vice with the kendo stick. Stephanie Vaquer runs down and gets in Jade's face. Vice goes to hit Jade with a back elbow but Jade moves out of the way and Vice smokes Vaquer.

Josh Briggs talks about winning match of the year for 2024 for his match against Oba Femi and Dijak.

The NXT Progressive Spotlight shines on Giulia for this episode.

NXT's moment of the Year award goes to Joe Hendry arriving in NXT.

Cedric Alexander is interviewed by Sarah Schreiber and Ethan Page confronts him and they battle backstage.

Match 2: Cedric Alexander -vs- Ethan Page



The men spill into the ring, Alexander beats down Page in the corner and drop kicks him in the middle of the ring and covers for a near fall. Page knees Alexander in the face and chops him against the ropes. Page rolls out for the ring and Alexander hits a suicide dive onto Page. Page is rolled back in the ring and Alexander gets smoked and Page covers for a near fall. Page locks Alexander in a headlock and Alexander fights out and starts smacking Page. Page goes for an Ego's Edge but walks into a Michinoku Driver and gets a near fall. Page kicks Alexander in the face and slams down Alexander with a cutter for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

After the match, Page beats up Alexander outside the ring with objects he finds from under the ring.

Backstage Hank & Tank and Igwe and Dupont talk backstage about butting heads last week. Shawn Spears comes by as does Wes Lee and Lee tells Spears that no one needs guidance. Igwe and Dupont say they have Lee's back.

Match 3: Shotzi & Gigi Dolin -vs- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance -vs- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson



Carter and Dolin start the match. Carter takes down Dolin and kicks her in the face. Legend comes in and Carter jumps on her back but Carter is thrown down and is then body slammed and covered for a near fall. Legend lifts up Carter counters out and drop kicks Legend. Chance is tagged in and Legend is double teamed. Shotzi tags herself in and Jackson tags herself in and Shotzi is met with some body punches by Jackson. Jackson hits a double underhook take down and covers for a one count. Dolin tags in and she throws Jackson into the ropes. Shotzi is tagged back in and Dolin and Shotzi double team Jackson. Shotzi slaps Jackson in a Texas Cloverleaf and Jackson fights out of it. Carter tags in and kicks Shotzi in the face and then attacks Dolin. Chance takes out Dolin and Shotzi outside and Legend gets sent outside and Carter and Chance splash onto all the women outside the ring.

In the ring, Dolin punches away at Legend and kicks her down. Legend smokes Dolin in the face and Carter tags in and takes down Legend and kicks her in the jaw. Chance is tagged in and they double team Legend and cover for a near fall. Jackson tags in and hits a missile dropkick on Chance and Carter tags in and kicks Jackson in the face. Dolin is tagged in and Shotzi and Dolin double team Jackson. Shotzi botches a suicide dive and Jackson beats on Dolin in the ring. Legend is tagged in and Jackson jumps off Legends shoulders on to everyone outside. In the ring, Dolin hits a crucifix bomb on Legend, Legend hits a kick on Dolin after Jacy Jayne distracts Dolin. Jackson and Legend double team Dolin and get the win.

Winners: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend

The Unholy Union shows up on the screen and tell the Meta-Girls they have their sights set on them.

Backstage, Stephanie Vaquer, Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan all argue. Cora Jade watches the drama and Ava Raine tells Cora Jade she's in a fatal fourway match next week against Lola Vice, Stephanie Vaquer and Kelani Jordan.

Ava, Lexis King, William Regal, and Charlie Dempsey are backstage and Ava tells King that he will take on Charlie Dempsey next week as last week King won under questionable circumstances. Ava takes away King's cup and this means we have no champ.

Tag Team of the Year for 2024 is Fraxiom. As they get their award OTM comes by and tells Fraxiom they'll be the new champs.

Sol Ruca and Zaria talk backstage before Ruca's match.

Match 4: Sol Ruca -vs- Izzy Dame



The bell rings and the women lock up. Ruca flips Dame onto the mat and gets her in a headlock. Ruca snapmares Dame and puts her back in a headlock. Dame powers out and the women collide in the ring and Ruca gets Dame down with a shoulder check. Ruca rides Dame at the turnbuckle like a surfboard. Ruca flies off the top rope springboarding to Dame and Dame connects with a punch. Dame slams down Ruca and covers for a near fall. Dame chokes out Ruca on the ropes. Ruca rolls up Dame for a near fall, Shawn Spears is watching the match. Dame hits a flipping cutter for a two count. Zaria comes down for support for Ruca. Dame slams Ruca's head on the four turnbuckles. Ruca kicks Dame and gets her down with a clothesline. Ruca gets Dame down with a high cross body. Ruca goes for a springboard cross body but lands in Dame's knees. Ruca hits an X-Factor and send Dame out of the ring. Ruca goes for a mooonsault and Dame throws Zaria in front of her and Ruca takes out Zaria. Dame hits the I-Drive for the win.

Winner: Izzy Dame

Backstage Hank & Tank ask Andre Chase to be their tag partner.

Female Superstar of the year goes to Roxanne Perez.

Match 5: Wes Lee and Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe -vs- Andre Chase and Hank & Tank



Dupont kicks everyone before the match and Tank and Igwe start the match. Igwe takes down Tank at first but Tank is able to beat on Igwe. Chase is tagged in and Igwe is triple teamed. Hank is tagged in and he beats on Igwe and Tank tags himself in and covers Igwe for a near fall. Igwe punches Hank and splashes him against the turnbuckles. Igwe kicks Tank and chops him in the corner. Lee is tagged in and walks into a spinebuster from Tank. All the men get in the ring and beat eachother up. Lee gets squished by Hank and Tank in the ring and Chase hits a rolling senton outside on Dupont and Igwe.

Igwe thwarts Hanks attempts to tag out. Igwe kicks Hank and tags in Lee. Hank gives Lee some right hands and both men start trading punches. Lee kicks Hank and then takes out Chase and Tank on the apron. Lee goes for a float over tornado DDT but Hank catches him and stops him. Lee then throws Hank into a headlock and Hank slams Lee out of the hold. Lee drop kicks Hank and then is triple teamed. Hank catches Lee again and hits a suplex. Hank tags out to Tank who comes in and takes out everyone. Igwe gets slammed by Tank and Dupont is flipped in the ring. Tank tags in Chase and Igwe kicks Chase, wiping out Tank who is beaten by Lee outside the ring. Chase hits a Russian Leg Sweep on Igwe, tags in Hank and somberly starts walking backstage. Hank rolls up Igwe for a near fall. Igwe hits a stunner slam for the win.

Winners: Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

Ashante "Thee" Adonis is backstage calling Karmen Petrovic but it keeps going to voicemail. He leaves a message telling her she's the one. Nikkita Lyons approaches Adonis and tells him to come out with her for NYE. We see Shawn Spears come up to Izzy Dame backstage and she tells him to leave her alone. The D'Angelo Family comes by and tells Spears to leave her alone. Dame leaves and Spears mocks D'Angelo for getting beaten up by Santa Claus.

Kale Dixon walks up to Andre Chase and asks when the next semester starts. Chase tells him Chase U is dead.

Mike Rome announces Male Superstar of the Year and is interrupted by Oba Femi before he can make the announcement. Femi gets in the ring and gets on the mic. He grabs the award from Mike Rome and Femi addresses the audience. He says these awards are just a popularity contest and that his performance stays the same so no one controls who is the best aside from him. He says he directs the narrative and he's the ruler and the captain now. He says he'll be the champion after New Years Evil. Trick Williams comes out and asks Femi why he's telling all these lies. Williams says everyone has shown him a lot of love but for this match he needs something new, and understands what his upcoming match is. He tells Femi that he's beatable and he knows this because Femi has no title and that Femi is chasing him and not the other way around. He says after Femi's last match he took a break and how long this break will be after Williams beats him. Eddy Thorpe runs in and takes out Femi and Williams and smokes Femi with the award and poses in the ring as the show goes off the air.