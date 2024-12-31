Davey Boy Smith Jr. Loses Triple Crown After 57 Days to Jun Saito

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s 57-day run as AJPW Triple Crown Champion has come to an end. Smith lost the prestigious title to Jun Saito during the main event of today’s All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) New Year’s Eve 2024 show in Tokyo.

This marks a historic moment for Jun Saito, as he captures his first major singles championship. Saito, one-half of the reigning AJPW World Tag Team Champions alongside his twin brother Rei, now adds the Triple Crown to his accomplishments.

Smith’s reign began on November 4, 2024, when he defeated Yuma Aoyagi in Sapporo to become the 74th champion in the lineage of the Triple Crown. He made history as just the seventh foreigner to hold the title, joining a distinguished group that includes Terry Gordy, Stan Hansen, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Big Van Vader, Taiyo Kea, and Joe Doering.

AJPW New Year’s Eve 2024 Results

The Tokyo event featured an action-packed card, culminating in Saito’s landmark victory:

Marino Saihara & Natsuki defeated Act & Riko Fukunaga.

Fuminori Abe, Seigo Tachibana & Yuko Miyamoto defeated MUSASHI, Seiki Yoshioka & Taishin Nagao.

Suwama emerged victorious in a Battle Royal.

Participants included notable names like Minoru Suzuki, Ultimo Dragon, Shotaro Ashino, and Kuma Arashi.

Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Dan Tamura.

Ren Ayabe & Ryuki Honda defeated Atsuki Aoyagi & Yuma Aoyagi.

All Asia Tag Team Champions Rising HAYATO & Yuma Anzai retained their titles against Kento Miyahara & Ryo Inoue.

Jun Saito defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. to become the new AJPW Triple Crown Champion.

This monumental victory cements Jun Saito’s position as a rising star in All Japan Pro Wrestling while closing a notable chapter in Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s career.