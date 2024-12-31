AJ Francis Re-Signs with TNA Wrestling Amid Contract Uncertainty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Francis, known to wrestling fans as Top Dolla, has solidified his future in TNA Wrestling, opting to stay with the promotion amidst a wave of contract expirations.

Francis, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of the year, confirmed in an interview with SI.com that he has signed a new agreement with TNA. While the terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the move highlights his commitment to the company.

Before making his mark in TNA, Francis had a diverse career. Following a stint as a defensive lineman in the NFL, he transitioned to professional wrestling by signing with WWE in 2020. Shortly after, he joined the faction Hit Row in NXT in May 2021. The group was promoted to SmackDown in October of the same year.

However, WWE released Francis along with Hit Row members Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and B-Fab in November 2021. While Scott went on to find success elsewhere, WWE brought back Francis, Adonis, and B-Fab in August 2022 for another run on SmackDown.

Francis’s WWE journey ended again in September 2023, but it wasn’t long before he found a new opportunity. Joining TNA Wrestling, he made an immediate impact, capturing the TNA Digital Media Championship in May 2024.

TNA Wrestling released the following statement regarding Francis’s re-signing:

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed A.J. Francis, as first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The former NFL player had quite the year in 2024, attacking Joe Hendry during his January debut and battling Nic Nemeth in December for the TNA World Championship at Final Resolution in Atlanta. The leader of Fir$t Cla$$, Francis won the TNA Digital Media Championship in June from Laredo Kid, his first title win in TNA. He also bought the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship, a title that was promoted in Canada for many years and had been retired since 1987, thus becoming a double champion in the process.

Francis played college football at Maryland, then was signed by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. His pro football career also included time with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins, among others.

Francis is in Orlando, Florida today, in conjunction with the annual Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, where the South Carolina Gamecocks battle the Illinois Fighting Illini. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium and will air live on ABC, marking the first-ever football game between the Gamecocks and the Illini. The seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947.

A.J. Francis is the Cheez-It Champion with its MVP Title.

TNA Wrestling presents Genesis on Sunday, January 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex. Tickets are on-sale at curtisculwellcenter.com.

Then, Francis and the stars of TNA Wrestling travel south to San Antonio for two live events. The action in the Alamo City features a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV on Thursday, January 23, originating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The TNA stars return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

