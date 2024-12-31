WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2024

WWE will air a special pre-recorded episode of NXT tonight on The CW, as the roster and crew take time off for the Christmas holiday. The episode was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below are the match results and segment spoilers:

- Kelani Jordan defeated Lola Vice. After the match, Cora Jade attempted to attack Lola with a kendo stick, but Stephanie Vaquer intervened to make the save.

- Ethan Page defeated Cedric Alexander.

- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson triumphed in a triple-threat tag team match against Shotzi/Gigi Dolin and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance.

- Izzi Dame defeated Sol Ruca.

- Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, & Tyrick Igwe defeated the trio of Andre Chase, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger.

The show also features the NXT Male Superstar of the Year segment.

