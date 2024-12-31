WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hurt Syndicate and The Acclaimed Set to Clash This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2024

Tony Khan has officially added a new tag team match to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, and it's a big one! The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are set to face off against The Acclaimed.

Benjamin enters this match following a tough loss in the Continental Classic tournament, while Lashley has been navigating a tense rivalry with Swerve Strickland, whom he defeated at Full Gear. On the other side, The Acclaimed have their own issues brewing, with recent weeks teasing some internal dissension. Notably, MVP handed Max Caster a mysterious card, and during the final AEW Rampage of the year, Caster accidentally cost Anthony Bowens his match against Chris Jericho, creating further tension.

In addition to this explosive tag match, AEW has revealed more action-packed matches for the Fight for the Fallen card:

Updated Lineup for AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen (January 1)

- Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Copeland & FTR
- Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart
- Jeff Jarrett: Career Announcement
- Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page
- Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed


Tags: #aew #dynamite #fight for the fallen

