WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Rampage’s Final Episode Scores Second-Highest Viewership Since September

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2024

AEW Rampage’s Final Episode Scores Second-Highest Viewership Since September

The December 27 edition of AEW Rampage, marking the final episode of the series, drew an average of 273,000 viewers. This represented a 20.3% increase from the previous week and was the second-highest viewership total for the show since September 27.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage secured a 0.08 rating, a 25% improvement over the previous week. This tied for the second-best demo rating the show has achieved since October 25 and placed it sixth on the prime-time cable charts.

The episode faced stiff competition from college football bowl games, including the Liberty Bowl on ESPN, which led the cable charts and all television with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demo.

When compared to the same week in 2023, Rampage’s overall viewership dropped by 16.3%, while its rating in the 18-49 demographic declined by 27.3%.

Ricky Starks Makes Surprise Appearance at Defy Wrestling Event

Ricky Starks, a fan-favorite AEW star, made a surprise appearance at Defy Wrestling’s Blueprint event this past Sunday night. The mome [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 30, 2024 09:16PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90868/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π