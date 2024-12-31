AEW Rampage’s Final Episode Scores Second-Highest Viewership Since September

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The December 27 edition of AEW Rampage, marking the final episode of the series, drew an average of 273,000 viewers. This represented a 20.3% increase from the previous week and was the second-highest viewership total for the show since September 27.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage secured a 0.08 rating, a 25% improvement over the previous week. This tied for the second-best demo rating the show has achieved since October 25 and placed it sixth on the prime-time cable charts.

The episode faced stiff competition from college football bowl games, including the Liberty Bowl on ESPN, which led the cable charts and all television with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demo.

When compared to the same week in 2023, Rampage’s overall viewership dropped by 16.3%, while its rating in the 18-49 demographic declined by 27.3%.