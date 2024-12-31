WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso Set for WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2024

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso Set for WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso has officially been added to the WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix, airing Monday, January 6, 2025.

This announcement followed Monday’s Raw, where McIntyre launched a brutal attack on Jey Uso. General Manager Adam Pearce responded by declaring the match official for the highly anticipated Netflix debut.

Since making his dramatic return on December 2, McIntyre has targeted Roman Reigns’ version of The Bloodline, including members like Jey Uso. McIntyre has also secured significant victories over Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the December 16 Raw.

McIntyre vs. Uso joins an already stacked card for the January 6 premiere, which will also feature:

Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Last Woman Standing Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

John Cena’s return to kick off his retirement tour

Penta El Zero Miedo’s WWE debut


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #drew mcintyre #jey uso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90866/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π