Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso Set for WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso has officially been added to the WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix, airing Monday, January 6, 2025.

This announcement followed Monday’s Raw, where McIntyre launched a brutal attack on Jey Uso. General Manager Adam Pearce responded by declaring the match official for the highly anticipated Netflix debut.

Since making his dramatic return on December 2, McIntyre has targeted Roman Reigns’ version of The Bloodline, including members like Jey Uso. McIntyre has also secured significant victories over Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the December 16 Raw.

McIntyre vs. Uso joins an already stacked card for the January 6 premiere, which will also feature:

Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Last Woman Standing Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

John Cena’s return to kick off his retirement tour

Penta El Zero Miedo’s WWE debut