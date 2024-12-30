WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Makes Surprise Appearance at Defy Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2024

Ricky Starks, a fan-favorite AEW star, made a surprise appearance at Defy Wrestling’s Blueprint event this past Sunday night. The moment came after KENTA retained his Defy Championship against Schaff, setting the stage for a heated confrontation between the two. While Defy has started promoting its 8th Anniversary show on February 17, it remains uncertain whether Starks and KENTA will collide in the ring.

This appearance adds to speculation surrounding Starks’ absence from AEW programming, as he has not been featured in company storylines since March. During his time away, Starks has been actively competing in the independent wrestling circuit, building momentum outside of AEW.

His indie bookings have also faced turbulence. Starks was recently pulled from several upcoming GCW events following comments by GCW star Effy, who criticized AEW and the Khan family for scheduling shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom shortly before GCW’s return to the venue.

Looking ahead, Starks is set to face Mike Santana next month at House of Glory, showcasing his continued presence as a standout performer in the world of independent wrestling.


