Could JBL Be Joining AEW in the Near Future?

WWE Hall of Famer JBL may have teased a potential future with AEW while hinting at major career plans for 2025.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Something To Wrestle, JBL shared:

“A lot more. A lot more. I got some really cool plans that are starting to come to fruition that will come, I won’t say when, but starting fairly soon. I’ve got I think a really freaking cool idea and some good people to do it with. This year, it’s going to be attempted, I can tell you that. 100% for sure, it’s going to be attempted. Whether it works or not, we’ll see. I think it will. I’m working my ass off right now to make it happen.

"But 2025, I got a couple of really big things already not only tentatively planned, scheduled and in the calendar, planned, that I’ve got down. I’m building stuff around it right now to try to get to those two different places.

"So yes, I got something huge that I’ve been planning for the better part of year, of wanting to do stuff, and it’s gonna all come to fruition, and either it’s gonna work big, or I’m gonna go down in flames, one of the two. I don’t care which. I’m going all in.”

While JBL stopped short of confirming specific details, fans are already speculating whether these "big things" could include a move to AEW or other major wrestling ventures. Could the former WWE Champion soon be "All Elite?" Only time will tell.