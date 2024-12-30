WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Sammy Guevara Reveals New Look

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2024

AEW Star Sammy Guevara Reveals New Look

AEW's Sammy Guevara aims to build on his momentum from 2024 as he looks forward to the new year.

This year has been a rollercoaster for Guevara. After being temporarily suspended earlier in the year, he made his return in August and has since teamed up with Dustin Rhodes. Together, they captured the ROH Tag Team Titles and are preparing to defend them against House of Torture's Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru at Wrestle Dynasty.

Guevara recently took to social media to share a photo of himself holding a clump of his hair, revealing a fresh, shorter hairstyle after sporting longer locks. You can see the post below.

In other news, Sammy’s wife, Tay Melo, is set to make her highly anticipated return to the ring after two years. She will compete at a STARDOM event on January 3rd, marking her in-ring comeback.

Tags: #aew #sammy guevara

