WWE Prepares for Historic Final Raw on USA Network Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2024

WWE will present the final episode of Monday Night Raw for 2024 tonight on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This historic episode will also be the last two-hour edition of Raw before it transitions back to its three-hour format starting January 6, 2025, on Netflix.

The lineup for tonight’s show is packed, with WWE heavily promoting an intense face-off as CM Punk and Seth Rollins share the same space ahead of their anticipated clash on Netflix. Additionally, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues with two thrilling matchups: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark and IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria.

In other featured matches, Damian Priest will team up with The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) to take on Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. Fans can also look forward to Chad Gable facing Otis and Pete Dunne squaring off against R-Truth. Further announcements are expected throughout the day to add to the excitement.

According to WrestleTix, 14,449 tickets have already been distributed for the event, leaving just 480 still available. This makes tonight’s Raw the third-largest audience of the year, following sold-out events in Chicago and Philadelphia. It also marks the biggest attendance WWE has ever achieved at the Toyota Center.


