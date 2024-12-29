WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Schiavone Confirms Absence from Upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he will not be part of the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, set to take place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on January 5.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone explained, “Of course, we’re sending some people to Japan. I’m not going to go there, I’m not going to Japan.”

While reflecting on his past experiences in Japan, Schiavone shared, “Although I wouldn’t mind because I went to Japan back in 1991 for the big show in the [Tokyo] Dome, and that was a great trip. I had a great time in Japan when I went there, I loved it. It’s not my decision. I’m either booked, or I’m not, and I’m not booked to go there.”

Schiavone humorously pointed out the financial considerations involved, adding, “It’s a little bit easier for AEW to afford a ticket for me to Dayton, Ohio, than it is to going to Tokyo, Japan. It’s a little bit different on the money scale.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #tony schiavone

