Tony Schiavone Confirms Absence from Upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has revealed that he will not be part of the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, set to take place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on January 5.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone explained, “Of course, we’re sending some people to Japan. I’m not going to go there, I’m not going to Japan.”

While reflecting on his past experiences in Japan, Schiavone shared, “Although I wouldn’t mind because I went to Japan back in 1991 for the big show in the [Tokyo] Dome, and that was a great trip. I had a great time in Japan when I went there, I loved it. It’s not my decision. I’m either booked, or I’m not, and I’m not booked to go there.”

Schiavone humorously pointed out the financial considerations involved, adding, “It’s a little bit easier for AEW to afford a ticket for me to Dayton, Ohio, than it is to going to Tokyo, Japan. It’s a little bit different on the money scale.”