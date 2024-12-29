WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Francis Confirms Attendance at AEW Worlds End 2024 Backstage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

The backstage area was bustling inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, on December 28, during the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.

As previously reported, several former WWE and TNA stars were present backstage at the event. Notable names included AJ Francis, Baron Corbin, and Bryan Danielson, among others.

After the show, AJ Francis took to social media to confirm his attendance. Posting on X, he shared a photo of his 'One Day Talent' pass and expressed gratitude, saying:

“‘One Day Talent,'” Francis wrote. “Thank you to Tony Khan, QT Marshall & Shawn Dean for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night.”


