AJ Francis Confirms Attendance at AEW Worlds End 2024 Backstage

The backstage area was bustling inside the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, on December 28, during the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.
As previously reported, several former WWE and TNA stars were present backstage at the event. Notable names included AJ Francis, Baron Corbin, and Bryan Danielson, among others.
After the show, AJ Francis took to social media to confirm his attendance. Posting on X, he shared a photo of his 'One Day Talent' pass and expressed gratitude, saying:
“‘One Day Talent,'” Francis wrote. “Thank you to Tony Khan, QT Marshall & Shawn Dean for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night.”
“One Day Talent” 💰— A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) December 29, 2024
Thank you to @TonyKhan @QTMarshall & @ShawnDean773 for allowing me to see some friends and have a fun night. https://t.co/66ItD24cC7 pic.twitter.com/QMf5WPJsDs
