Vince Russo Believes Rhea Ripley Doesn’t Need WWE Women’s World Championship

Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's upcoming WWE Women’s World Championship match against Liv Morgan, set to take place during WWE Raw’s Netflix debut. Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo explained why he feels Ripley doesn’t need the title.

“Rhea Ripley is super over with the people, she don’t need the belt,” Russo said, as quoted by Wrestling Inc. “Liv does, that belt and that title really helps Liv. Rhea Ripley will remain over whether or not she wins the title, she doesn’t need the title. They just need to protect her in this match. I think — I mean, they should keep the title on Liv.”

Ripley and Morgan have been locked in a feud throughout 2024, with Morgan emerging victorious in two previous title defenses since capturing the championship.