WWE Unveils Monday Night RAW’s Top 10 Moments of 2024!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

In a recent video uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel, the company unveiled its list of the top 25 moments from Monday Night RAW in 2024. The top ten highlights include unforgettable rivalries, shocking betrayals, and monumental victories. Here’s a rundown of the top ten moments:

#1 Jey Uso wins the Intercontinental Championship – “Yeet”

- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods betray Big E – “You left us”

- Drew McIntyre destroys CM Punk’s friendship bracelet – “Drew goes too far”

- Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed’s ring-breaking Superplex – “Total destruction”

- Chad Gable turns heel by attacking Sami Zayn – “Chad Gable snaps”

- The Rock decimates Cody Rhodes – “The Final Boss brutalizes Cody”

- Liv Morgan kisses Dominik Mysterio after defeating Becky Lynch – “Liv and Dom’s first kiss”

- Becky Lynch wins the Women’s World Championship Battle Royal – “Becky Lynch reigns supreme”

- Bronson Reed assaults Seth Rollins with multiple Tsunamis – “Six Tsunamis for Seth Rollins”

#10 Logan Paul accidentally punches JD McDonagh while wearing Super Bowl rings – “Pat Mahomes loans his Super Bowl rings”


