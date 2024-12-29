WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Open to Making Hammerstein Ballroom a Regular AEW Tradition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

Tony Khan has expressed his enthusiasm for making the Hammerstein Ballroom a recurring venue for AEW events, particularly during the holiday season. AEW utilized the iconic venue for their Christmas week tapings, including Dynamite, Collision, and the ROH Final Battle. Speaking during the post-Worlds End media scrum, Khan addressed the idea of turning it into an annual holiday tradition.

“I really loved being in the Hammerstein Ballroom,” Khan shared. “I thought that was a tremendous weekend for AEW. Big success, having the great shows, having the Christmas Dynamite and before that a Christmas Collision. Really a great holiday weekend.”

Khan went on to highlight the venue's impact on AEW’s success, particularly for Collision. “I would be very open to that, and I think any time we can go back there would be great for AEW. It was a huge success, and great for AEW Collision to have one of the biggest ratings in the history of the show, the biggest rating in a year and a half. One of the all-time numbers and a great opportunity for us — but also against a lot of great competition.”

Khan’s comments suggest that fans might look forward to more holiday-themed AEW events at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in the years to come.

Source: 411Mania for transcription
Tags: #aew #worlds end #tony khan #hammerstein ballroom

