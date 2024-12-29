Adam Copeland on Balancing Family, Recovery, and His AEW Comeback

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Copeland made a triumphant return to AEW at Worlds End, marking a significant moment for fans and the wrestling world. During the post-show media scrum, Copeland opened up about his journey back to the ring, including the challenges he faced after sustaining a broken leg at Double or Nothing and the path to recovery that followed.

Reflecting on his injury, Copeland shared, “You know, it’s one of those deals where if you watch my career, it’s not out of my character to do insane things. It’s kind of what I do every once in a while, like I’ll get a hair up my ass and decide, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna dive through a flaming table, sure.’ So that’s just me. It’s kinda hardwired into me. I also think it’s part of what I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten.”

His passion for pushing boundaries in the ring has been a hallmark of his career, but Copeland acknowledged a shift in his perspective over time. “That being said, I also realize that I’m closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning. And I have kids now, so there’s a different mindset that goes into it.”

When discussing his recovery, Copeland highlighted his resilience and determination. “But in terms of recovery, I’m still lucky in that I recover like Wolverine. And part of that is, I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it. And I’ve actually been cleared for a while, but Tony and I had the conversation... our area got hit by a hurricane. So it was much more important to be home… so when real life hits like that, suddenly this — you know, it has to take a second place. And luckily, we’re at a place where that is considered and respected."

Copeland’s readiness to reenter the ring comes with an urgency that reflects the stage of his career. “But in terms of being back and being ready, I’m just ready to go. Because every month for me at this stage feels like a year. So I gotta get in, and I gotta get cooking.”