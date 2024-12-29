WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Adam Copeland Returns! Big Trios Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2024

Adam Copeland Returns! Big Trios Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

A massive trios match has been confirmed for this week’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement came at the conclusion of AEW World’s End, revealing that Adam Copeland, making his in-ring return, will team up with FTR to face Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday.

Here’s the updated lineup for the show, airing on TNT and Max:

- FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

- Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

- Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage at AEW Worlds End

AEW delivered its final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, on Saturday night. The event featured a thrilling main event with AEW World He [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 29, 2024 01:23PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #fight for the fallen

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90842/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π