Adam Copeland Returns! Big Trios Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

A massive trios match has been confirmed for this week’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement came at the conclusion of AEW World’s End, revealing that Adam Copeland, making his in-ring return, will team up with FTR to face Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday.

Here’s the updated lineup for the show, airing on TNT and Max:

- FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

- Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

- Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement