Adam Copeland Returns! Big Trios Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

A massive trios match has been confirmed for this week’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement came at the conclusion of AEW World’s End, revealing that Adam Copeland, making his in-ring return, will team up with FTR to face Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli this Wednesday.
Here’s the updated lineup for the show, airing on TNT and Max:
- FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
- Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
- Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement
⚡ Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage at AEW Worlds End
AEW delivered its final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, on Saturday night. The event featured a thrilling main event with AEW World He [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 29, 2024 01:23PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com