Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage at AEW Worlds End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW delivered its final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, on Saturday night. The event featured a thrilling main event with AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defending his title in a four-way battle against Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Hangman Page. Fans were also treated to the surprise returns of Adam Copeland and Kenny Omega, adding more excitement to an already stacked show.

Behind the scenes, two intriguing names were spotted backstage. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Baron Corbin (real name Tom Pestock) and AJ Francis were present at the event.

Corbin remains under a non-compete clause for another month following his release from WWE, which prevents him from signing with any promotion until the clause expires. Meanwhile, AJ Francis, also known as Top Dolla, will see his contract with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) end on January 1st, having joined the promotion after his WWE release.

Francis was reportedly seen talking with AEW President Tony Khan at ringside before the show and later reunited with his former Hit Row teammate, Swerve Strickland. As of now, it’s unclear whether AEW has any plans to sign Corbin or Francis.