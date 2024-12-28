Tony Khan Hints at Potential Women’s Continental Classic for AEW in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan has expressed strong interest in introducing a new AEW tournament, potentially expanding the highly anticipated Continental Classic format to include the women's division.

The second annual Continental Classic is set to culminate at AEW Worlds End, with top-tier talent like Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet, and reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vying for the prestigious title. The tournament has quickly become a signature event on AEW’s calendar, though currently limited to male competitors.

At the AEW Worlds End media call, Samantha Shipman of Daily DDT asked Tony Khan whether fans could expect a women’s Continental Classic in 2025. Khan responded enthusiastically, emphasizing the strength of AEW’s women’s roster and the potential for a successful tournament, while candidly addressing challenges like scheduling and injuries.

Khan remarked:

“I think the [women’s] division is very strong and really, we’ve had some of our best matches in the history of AEW women’s wrestling this year. So absolutely, I think the potential is there to have a great Round Robin tournament.

“The scheduling is very intense, and I’ll be honest, we’ve had a lot of injuries in the women’s division in recent years. This tournament takes a toll. We saw this year that Juice Robinson was injured in the first week, and I thought we were very fortunate not to have many other severe injuries with the hard-hitting nature of the tournament.

“I think a women’s Continental Classic potentially could be a very, very exciting tournament. We’ve had some of our top wrestlers in the women’s division returning from injuries recently. If we get everybody healthy, I do think it’s something I’m very interested in.”

Khan also praised the current state of the AEW women’s division:

“The quality of women’s wrestling in AEW is the highest it’s ever been, and we’re continuing to build and have more great matches, more great rivalries….We have a great, great group right now, and I think it’s the strongest it’s ever been.”

The AEW Worlds End card reflects the rising prominence of women’s wrestling, featuring two women’s championship matches: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné defends her title against Kris Statlander, and Mariah May puts her AEW Women’s World Title on the line against Thunder Rosa.

Additionally, former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is set to compete against Leila Grey during the Zero Hour pre-show in her first pay-per-view match since All In London.

With Khan’s clear interest and the division’s growing momentum, a women’s Continental Classic could be a major milestone for AEW in 2025.