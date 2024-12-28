WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Caster Alleges AEW Cut Controversial Freestyle Line From Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

Max Caster of The Acclaimed has alleged that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) edited out part of his freestyle performance during a recent episode of AEW Rampage. According to Caster, the line in question referenced Luigi Mangione, who is currently on trial for the alleged assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson—a case that has sparked widespread debate.

Taking to Twitter, Caster claimed the line was cut from this week’s Rampage, which marked the final episode of the show in its Friday night slot. The line reportedly went:

"Chris [Jericho] I don’t mess with the learning tree. Jericho is so high, I think he’s burning trees. He’s getting smoked like a bidi. Bowens lights you up like his name is Luigi," followed by, "You better worry about your welfare, like you work for United Healthcare."
This is not the first time Caster's freestyle performances have stirred controversy. In 2021, a line referencing Simone Biles received backlash for appearing to mock mental health struggles.

Caster has been a part of AEW since 2020 and has held the AEW World Tag Team Championship and AEW Trios Championship during his tenure.

