Dave Meltzer: Tony Khan Has No Regrets About Airing CM Punk-Jack Perry Incident

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed some of the most impactful wrestling stories of 2024. Gonzales questioned Meltzer about Tony Khan’s possible regrets regarding the decision to air the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry on television.

Meltzer shared Khan’s perspective, stating:

“I have discussed this with him. You have no idea how much, and it’s always the same thing—that he believes that that was a key to getting that deal. So I will tell you, I mean, in every discussion, there is not even a thought in his mind that he made a mistake there.”

He further explained that the incident was instrumental in securing AEW’s new TV deal:

“If it helped making the deal, then he’s right,” Meltzer said. However, he expressed his own concerns about the long-term impact:

“But I, you know, certainly didn’t think long term it was the right thing, even though, yes, it did help make Jack Perry a star. I just didn’t think it was positive for the company in the big picture.”

The controversial segment aired during the April 10, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. The show drew 819,000 viewers, with 880,000 tuning in specifically for the Punk-Perry segment. Since then, Jack Perry has embraced a heel persona and aligned with the heel Young Bucks, who are currently taking a hiatus from AEW TV.