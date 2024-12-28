AEW Programming Update: What Tony Khan Just Confirmed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During this week’s AEW World’s End media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed a question from Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net regarding the duration of Dynamite and Collision under AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in 2025. Khan confirmed that both shows would remain two hours long starting next year.

“Yeah, that’s definitely the plan, thanks for asking, Jason. We are planning to continue with two hours of Dynamite on Wednesdays and two hours of Collision on Saturdays. Every once in a while, TBS and TNT are very kind to give us an overrun of several minutes, and that can be great when there’s a really exciting main event or a huge moment that is happening, and a lot of times we’ve had great flexibility from our partners, but generally it’s around two hours, and that is the plan going forward.”

Additionally, it was noted that AEW Rampage aired its final episode last night on TNT.