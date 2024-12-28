Jacob Fatu Warns Fans About Fake Social Media Accounts

Scammers continue to exploit social media by creating fake accounts pretending to be celebrities and wrestlers, often targeting fans for financial gain. Jacob Fatu, like many other notable wrestlers, is warning fans to remain vigilant against these fraudulent activities.
Fatu recently took to Twitter to alert fans about fake accounts impersonating him on various platforms. In his post, Fatu emphasized that he does not use Instagram or Facebook, confirming that his only active social media account is on X (formerly Twitter).
In his statement, Fatu wrote:
“🚨 THIS IS NOT ME ON @instagram 🚨 ❌ FAKE ACCOUNT ON @instagram ❌ ❗️I DO NOT HAVE @facebook OR @instagram ❗️ 💯 @X IS MY ONLY SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT 💯 🙏 I LOVE YOU SOLO 🙏”
