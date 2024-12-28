WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jacob Fatu Warns Fans About Fake Social Media Accounts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

Scammers continue to exploit social media by creating fake accounts pretending to be celebrities and wrestlers, often targeting fans for financial gain. Jacob Fatu, like many other notable wrestlers, is warning fans to remain vigilant against these fraudulent activities.

Fatu recently took to Twitter to alert fans about fake accounts impersonating him on various platforms. In his post, Fatu emphasized that he does not use Instagram or Facebook, confirming that his only active social media account is on X (formerly Twitter).

In his statement, Fatu wrote:
“🚨 THIS IS NOT ME ON @instagram 🚨 ❌ FAKE ACCOUNT ON @instagram ❌ ❗️I DO NOT HAVE @facebook OR @instagram ❗️ 💯 @X IS MY ONLY SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT 💯 🙏 I LOVE YOU SOLO 🙏”


