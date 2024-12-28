JBL Shares Unforgettable Story of Being Ribbed by Soldiers in Afghanistan.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, JBL shared his reflections on the first-ever WWE Tribute to the Troops in 2003, recounting memorable moments and challenges from the experience.

JBL described the grueling conditions of their Afghanistan visit, explaining how the environment and lifestyle during their time there pushed them to their limits. "We were the first civilians to go over there, from my understanding," he explained. "We’d been out all day, meeting soldiers, and by the time I got back, I was exhausted. Afghanistan was dirty, a rotten place. And I would say no offense, but you can take offense all you want. Afghanistan sucks."

In one particularly vivid story, JBL recalled an uncomfortable and humorous moment during the tour. After returning late and finding himself alone in a room of bunks, he stripped off his filthy clothes and collapsed into bed. A few hours later, needing to use the bathroom, he found himself navigating in the pitch black with only a red penlight. In the war zone, white lights were avoided to prevent attracting mortar fire.

Failing to find the light, JBL decided to step outside to relieve himself. "I’m standing there, butt naked, in the freezing cold, thinking, ‘Thank God, I made it,’ when suddenly, two spotlights hit me," he recounted with a laugh. "The soldiers saw the sound and decided to rib me. The spotlights stayed on me while I was out there. I could hear them laughing. It was absolutely tremendous."

JBL also addressed whether talent had to be convinced to participate in these tours. "Not overtly," he shared. "People knew I was going over there. I think I had a torn bicep at the time, so I was doing promotional stuff for Vince around the world. I wasn’t heavily involved in wrestling as talent at that moment. But when I came back, everyone wanted to hear about the trip."

This glimpse into the unique challenges and camaraderie during WWE’s first Tribute to the Troops underscores the dedication and humor that often accompany such impactful events.