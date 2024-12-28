WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three Matches Announced For AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

AEW has confirmed three exciting matchups for the "AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour" pre-show. These bouts were revealed during Friday night’s Rampage and are as follows:

- Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey

- Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall

- The Outrunners & Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Murder Machines

The "Zero Hour" pre-show will stream live on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

