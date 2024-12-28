Three Matches Announced For AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour

AEW has confirmed three exciting matchups for the "AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour" pre-show. These bouts were revealed during Friday night’s Rampage and are as follows:
- Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey
- Jeff Jarrett vs. QT Marshall
- The Outrunners & Top Flight vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Murder Machines
The "Zero Hour" pre-show will stream live on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.
⚡ Jon Moxley Closes Rampage with Dramatic Final Act
