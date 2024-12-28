WWE Speed SPOILER and Dark Match Results From SmackDown Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE taped an episode of WWE Speed ahead of tonight’s SmackDown, with spoilers now available online. According to PWInsider, the pre-taping action included a dark match and the featured Speed bout. Here are the results:
Dark Match
Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller
WWE Speed
Natalya defeated Michin
⚡ WWE Smackdown Results (December 27, 2024)
Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, December 27, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Dec 28, 2024 03:50AM
