WWE Speed SPOILER and Dark Match Results From SmackDown Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

WWE taped an episode of WWE Speed ahead of tonight’s SmackDown, with spoilers now available online. According to PWInsider, the pre-taping action included a dark match and the featured Speed bout. Here are the results:

Dark Match

Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller

WWE Speed

Natalya defeated Michin

