AEW Worlds End: Full Match Card, Start Time, Event Price, How to Watch, and Zero Hour Pre-Show Details

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

AEW Worlds End kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, promising an action-packed pay-per-view. The Zero Hour Pre-Show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern to set the stage for an incredible evening.

Here's how to watch tonight's event:

United States and Canada

Cable TV: Available on major providers like Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, U-verse, and Optimum (U.S.); Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and TELUS (Canada).

Satellite TV: DIRECTV and DISH.

Digital Streaming: Triller, YouTube, and PPV.com.

Live Viewing: Select Dave & Buster’s locations.

International Markets

Canada: Available via cable and satellite providers, Triller.TV, YouTube, and PPV.com.

YouTube: Accessible in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and South Korea.

PPV.com: Available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland.

Regional Broadcasters:

SKY Germany (Germany)

SKY Italia (Italy)

DAZN: Covers the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Bulgaria.

Match Card for AEW Worlds End

Main Card

AEW World Heavyweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page.

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match

MJF (holder) vs. Adam Cole.

Continental Classic League Semifinals

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ricochet.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay.

Continental Championship Finals

The winners of the semifinals will clash for the AEW Continental Championship.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa.

AEW International Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander.