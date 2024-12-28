AEW Worlds End: Full Match Card, Start Time, Event Price, How to Watch, and Zero Hour Pre-Show Details

AEW Worlds End kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, promising an action-packed pay-per-view. The Zero Hour Pre-Show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern to set the stage for an incredible evening.
Here's how to watch tonight's event:
Cable TV: Available on major providers like Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, U-verse, and Optimum (U.S.); Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and TELUS (Canada).
Satellite TV: DIRECTV and DISH.
Digital Streaming: Triller, YouTube, and PPV.com.
Live Viewing: Select Dave & Buster’s locations.
Canada: Available via cable and satellite providers, Triller.TV, YouTube, and PPV.com.
YouTube: Accessible in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and South Korea.
PPV.com: Available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland.
Regional Broadcasters:
SKY Germany (Germany)
SKY Italia (Italy)
DAZN: Covers the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Bulgaria.
Main Card
AEW World Heavyweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page.
Dynamite Diamond Ring Match
MJF (holder) vs. Adam Cole.
Continental Classic League Semifinals
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ricochet.
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay.
Continental Championship Finals
The winners of the semifinals will clash for the AEW Continental Championship.
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa.
AEW International Championship Match
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
AEW TBS Championship Match
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander.
