WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Worlds End: Full Match Card, Start Time, Event Price, How to Watch, and Zero Hour Pre-Show Details

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2024

AEW Worlds End: Full Match Card, Start Time, Event Price, How to Watch, and Zero Hour Pre-Show Details

AEW Worlds End kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, promising an action-packed pay-per-view. The Zero Hour Pre-Show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern to set the stage for an incredible evening.

Here's how to watch tonight's event:

United States and Canada

Cable TV: Available on major providers like Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, U-verse, and Optimum (U.S.); Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and TELUS (Canada).

Satellite TV: DIRECTV and DISH.

Digital Streaming: Triller, YouTube, and PPV.com.

Live Viewing: Select Dave & Buster’s locations.

International Markets

Canada: Available via cable and satellite providers, Triller.TV, YouTube, and PPV.com.

YouTube: Accessible in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and South Korea.

PPV.com: Available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland.

Regional Broadcasters:

SKY Germany (Germany)

SKY Italia (Italy)

DAZN: Covers the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Mexico, Brazil, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Portugal, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Bulgaria.

Match Card for AEW Worlds End

Main Card

AEW World Heavyweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page.

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match
MJF (holder) vs. Adam Cole.

Continental Classic League Semifinals

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Ricochet.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay.

Continental Championship Finals
The winners of the semifinals will clash for the AEW Continental Championship.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa.

AEW International Championship Match
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW TBS Championship Match
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander.


Tags: #aew #worlds end

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90809/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π