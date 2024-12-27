WWE Smackdown Results (December 27, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on SmackDown, Nick Aldis addresses the ongoing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, he will also discuss the Owen's actions in trying to injure Rhodes, Chelsea Green celebrates becoming the first WWE Women's United States Champion at her US Title celebration, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae take on Bayley, Naomi and Bianca Belair and more!

The show kicks off recapping the feud between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes from its inception ending with the attack on Rhodes by Owens after their last match.

Nick Aldis is backstage and addresses the issue between Owens and Rhodes and the act of Owens stealing the winged eagle belt. Aldis tells Owens he has till the end of the show to relinquish the title or he will meet some severe consequences.

Cathy Kelley catches up to Naomi and Bianca Belair. Naomi talks about showing up for Bianca but they also talk about wanting to find out what happened to Jade Cargill. Bayley shows up and the three get pumped up for their match.

Match 1: Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley -vs- Nia Jax, Candice LeRae & Tiffany Stratton



Before the match, Jax gets on the mic and says none of them attacked Jade Cargill. Jax manages to throw some backhanded shade on Stratton while implying that Belair may have attacked Cargill. Jax implies Belair is jealous of Cargill and to stop pointing fingers and just have Belair own up to it, or Jax will make her own up to it.

The bell rings and Stratton and Belair start the match. Belair gets Stratton on the mat and Stratton counters out and gets Belair on the mat. Belair slams Stratton and Stratton rolls out of the ring. Belair, Naomi, and Bayley take out all three women outside and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial, Belair dropkicks Jax in the ring and punches her in the corner. Naomi runs in and kicks Jax and squishes her butt into Jax after being tagged in. Jax hits her with a spinebuster and covers Naomi for a two count. LeRae is tagged in and she beats on Naomi in the corner. Belair is tagged in and Naomi and Belair hit a double stalled suplex on LeRae. LeRae is covered for a near fall and LeRae scurries to the corner and Belair slams her into the corner. Jax is tagged in and she leg drops onto Belair for a near fall. LeRae is tagged in and hits a missile drop kick and Stratton hits an elbow off the top rope as she blind tagged herself. Stratton gets decked and Belair tags out to Bayley and LeRae is tagged in. Bayley knees LeRae and slams her to the mat. LeRae rolls out of the ring and LeRae smashes Bayley's legs against the ring post. LeRae punches Bayley in the ring and Jax is tagged in and they double team Bayley. Jax chokes Bayley against the ropes and LeRae is tagged in. Bayley beats on LeRae on the arpon and LeRae slams Bayley face first on the apron and we get another commercial.

Back to the action, Bayley and Jax are outside the ring and Bayley gets back in the ring and LeRae tags to Stratton. Naomi is tagged in and she takes down Stratton and hits a bulldog for a near fall. Stratton elbows Naomi and hits a spinebuster on Naomi. Each woman smokes the other and Naomi takes down Jax and hits the split legged moonsault and covers till Stratton breaks the pin. Stratton splashes on Naomi outside and considers using her briefcase but LeRae stops her. LeRae gets in Stratton's face and tags Jax so she's legal. Naomi pins LeRae in the ring.

Winners: Naomi, Bianca Belair and Bayley

Grayson Waller, Austin Theory and Nick Aldis chat backstage and Aldis is given an invoice for the damage Strowman caused to their set. Aldis tells them he's waiting for someone and Sami Zayn comes by and wants to talk and we get a commercial.

We return and Zayn and Aldis are talking. Zayn says he wants revenge - Carmelo Hayes interrupts with a Christmas Card for Aldis. Zayn tells Hayes to wait his turn and Hayes tells Zayn to stay off his show. Zayn asks for a match against Hayes.

Match 2: Braun Strowman -vs- Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller



We get the bell and Theory gets in Strowman's face and gets knocked out of the ring. Theory runs into a few clotheslines and is slammed into the corner. Theory lifts up Strowman but is unable to and throws Theory and we get a commercial.

Theory has Strowman on his knees and is punching him. Theory mocks Strowman and slaps him - Strowman hits Theory with a huge chop but is taken down by Theory and chopped. Theory covers but Strowman throws him off of him sending Theory out of the ring. Theory hits a dropkick on Strowman and Strowman drop kicks Theory sending him out of the ring again. Strowman throws Theory out of the ring onto Waller. Strowman runs around the ring and clotheslines Theory. Strowman carries Theory into the ring and climbs the turnbuckle. Waller distracts Strowman allowing Theory to fireman carry Strowman but his knees buckle. Strowman hits a powerslam for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

We hear from Kevin Owens who is in his car. He says he heard Aldis and disagrees because he deserves a title. He asks to talk face to face, just him and Aldis.

Piper Niven is in the ring to kick off the WWE Women's United States Champion Celebration. She introduces Chelsea Green and the ring is set up like the president is about to make a speech. Green is dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Green thanks everyone and wants to take her time to address everyone - we did it! Smackdown is now the Greenhouse and now the world can feast their eyes on the most glamorous, and a bunch of ous words United States Champion. She says she's going to pride and sexiness to this ring - if not for her we'd be stuck with a she-troll from the back. She addresses Michin and says "Good Riddance". She says she's shocked Michin even made it to the finals and she challenges everyone to ask themselves not what Chelsea Green can do for you, but what can you do for Chelsea Green. 2025 is the year for Red, White and Green. Michin comes out and says it's thanks to Piper Niven she's champ and wants to introduce Green to a kendo stick. Piper Niven goes out to intercept Michin but is laid out. Green rolls out of the ring when Michin runs in to attack.

DIY is walking backstage and is confronted by Nick Aldis, The Street Profits and B-Fab. Aldis asks them who attacked The Profits, and they say they don't know. Pretty Deadly is called by because they say they were witnesses. Pretty Deadly dodge the question and put the blame on Garza. Profits asks them if they're sure and go after Garza. The Profits attack Berto and Garza and Aldis tells them to settle it in the ring.

Match 3: The Street Profits w/B-Fab -vs- Legado del Fantasma (Garza & Berto) w/Elektra Lopez



The match is underway as we come back from commercial. Dawkins and Garza fight on the apron and Ford and Berto are in the ring. Ford takes down Berto with a clothesline and Dawkins is tagged in. Berto is double teamed and covered for a quick cover. Dawkins punches Berto in the corner and Berto fights back and tags Garza. Dawkins is double teamed and covered and Dawkins kicks out. Garza slaps on a submission hold on Dawkins in the middle of the ring and then punches him out. Berto is tagged in and he kicks Dawkins and Dawkins comes back with punches and tags Ford. Berto is taken down and Ford splashes Berto and Garza breaks the count. All four men are laid out and Garza is now tagged in and Ford is drop kicked on the apron.

Back from the break, Garza has Ford in a submission hold. Ford is trying to tag out, but Garza takes him down with a spear. Garza chokes up Ford on the ropes and tags Berto. Berto hits a snapmare and dropkick on Ford. Chops and boots to Ford in the corner and Garza is tagged in who hits a running knee on Ford. Garza covers for a near fall. Ford hits a DDT on Garza and both men try tagging out but Garza stops Ford. Ford is able to tag Dawkins and Garza tags Berto. Berto and Garza are beaten down and Dawkins hits a neck breaker on Berto and then tags Ford. Dawkins is kicked out of the ring, and Los Garza climbs the ropes and slam Ford off the top rope. Garza takes out Dawkins with a moonsault and Berto moonsaults onto Ford and covers for a near fall. Berto mounts Ford and punches him and tags to Garza. They try double teaming but Dawkins takes out Garza and Ford now tags Dawkins. Elektra Lopez pulls Garza out of harms way and B-Fab takes her out. Inside the ring, Dawkins gets Garza on his shoulders and Ford slams him down for the win.

Winners: The Street Profits

A video promo for Andrade plays letting us know he's after Shinsuke Nakamura.

Pretty Deadly is approached by DIY who ask them what they're doing being witnesses. Pretty Deadly says we will scratch your back if they'll scratch theirs. DIY agrees, The Profits and B-Fab thank them for telling them about Los Garza. As they walk away, Motor City Machine Guns come by and say they're next in line for the titles. Apollo Crews walks by and tells them it was DIY who attacked the profits.

Match 4: Sami Zayn -vs- Carmelo Hayes



We get the bell and the men lock up. Melo runs around the ring and pushes Zayn. Zayn is pushed in to the corner and Zayn flips it and starts chopping Hayes. Hayes hits a dropkick on Zayn and covers for a one count. Hayes has Zayn in a headlock and Zayn sends Hayes out of the ring. Hayes drags Zayn out of the ring and throws Zayn into the barricade but Zayn scales hit and moonsaults onto Hayes.

Back from commercial break, Hayes slams Zayn against the turnbuckle. Zayn slams Hayes' head into the turnbuckles as well but Hayes gets him caught up on the ropes. Hayes hits a springboard splash and covers for two. Hayes stomps on Zayn and gives him a series of punches. Hayes punches Zayn somewhere and flexes. Zayn gets on his feet but is met with punches by Hayes. Zayn blocks a punch and attacks Hayes and gets him down with a clothesline. Zayn connects with an elbow and a double axe handle off the middle rope. Zayn catches Hayes and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Zayn gets on the top rope and Hayes runs up and meets him on the top rope. Zayn knocks Hayes down and misses a splash. Hayes hits Zayn and covers for two. Hayes hits a springboard stunner and goes up to hit Nothing but Net but jumps into a clothesline by Zayn. Zayn punches Hayes in the corner and hits an exploder into the corner on Hayes. Zayn tries for the Helluva kick but Hayes rolls out of the ring and starts walking to the back and Braun Strowman chases Hayes away. In the ring, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa come in and start attacking Sami Zayn. Zayn tries fighting back but is taken down by Sikoa. Strowman comes back out and takes out Tama Tonga and stares down Sikoa in the ring. Sikoa and Strowman start fighting and Strowman flattens Sikoa leaving Fatu in the ring with Strowman. Tama Tonga comes from behind and takes out his knees and The New Bloodline take out Strowman. Zayn attacks Sikoa and officials now run down to get things under control. They continue to beat up Zayn and pose in the ring. Kevin Owens music hits and he makes his way to the ring with the Winged Eagle Championship and we get a commercial break.

No Contest

Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis are in the ring when we return from commercial break. Aldis asks Owens to do the right thing and to relinquish the belt he has. Owens asks why he would do that? This belt is the only bargaining tool he has and he wants a rematch against Rhodes. He says he'll give it back when Rhodes comes to get it because he had Rhodes beat. Aldis says this isn't a negotiation, and he has to hand the belt over or Owens will never set foot in a WWE ring again. Cody Rhodes's music hits and he makes his way out. Aldis tells Rhodes to stay away for the sake of his health and to walk away and let Aldis handle this. Rhodes says he won't walk away and tells Owens his reasons have holes in them. Rhodes says he does this for the fans and his wife and kid and for everyone so things are special so it's Rhodes' responsibility to take the belt back from Owens. Rhodes says they're not friends because he's champ and he wants a match so he can bash up Owens. Aldis and Rhodes go back and forth about is proposition and Rhodes enters the ring and says he wants a ladder match. Rhodes drops the mic and his title and Aldis gets says at the Royal Rumble they'll have their ladder match. Owens agrees to the match and says he will see Rhodes there and puts his hand out to shake Rhodes' hand. Rhodes doesn't shake so Owens pushes Aldis into Rhodes and delivers some cheap shots to Rhodes as the show goes off the air.