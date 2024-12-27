WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Opens New Year Card from WWE, Reflects on Feeling Respected

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2024

Mark Henry shared a heartfelt moment with his followers on Twitter as he opened a card sent to him by WWE. The card, wishing him a "Happy New Year," included a message inside that read, "To the legends that paved the way. Happy New Year from your family at WWE."

Despite the kind gesture, the card was neither signed nor personalized. However, Henry expressed his gratitude, stating that it "felt good to be respected."

