Mark Henry Opens New Year Card from WWE, Reflects on Feeling Respected

Mark Henry shared a heartfelt moment with his followers on Twitter as he opened a card sent to him by WWE. The card, wishing him a "Happy New Year," included a message inside that read, "To the legends that paved the way. Happy New Year from your family at WWE."
Despite the kind gesture, the card was neither signed nor personalized. However, Henry expressed his gratitude, stating that it "felt good to be respected."
It’s good to be respected! Thank You WWE 🙏🏿. pic.twitter.com/1XK1jta7JJ— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) December 27, 2024
