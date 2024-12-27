AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Tonight

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped the final episode of Rampage tonight, set to air this past Sunday on TNT in New York City. As Rampage prepares to go off the air next week, here are the spoilers for the final show:

- Chris Jericho defeated Anthony Bowens.

- Private Party (Zay & Quen) triumphed over Leo Sparrow & Alec Price. A brawl broke out when Action Andretti & Lio Rush confronted Private Party, with Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) also getting involved.

- Thunder Rosa defeated Leila Grey.

- HOOK defeated Nick Wayne.

- Jon Moxley delivered a promo as Christian Cage looked on, challenging anyone with an issue to confront him. Komander and Top Flight made their way to the ring but were taken out. The chaos continued as Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, Hangman Page, and Jay White joined the fray, with the rest of the AEW roster rushing in to end the segment in a massive brawl.