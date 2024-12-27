Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee at WWE Event on Anniversary of His Passing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Seth Rollins honored Brodie Lee during Thursday's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which coincided with the four-year anniversary of Lee's untimely passing.

Lee, known as Luke Harper in WWE, made his mark as an Intercontinental Champion in his singles career and as a key member of The Wyatt Family. He also held the Tag Team Championship alongside Erick Rowan.

The wrestling world mourned Lee's loss, as the beloved wrestler passed away at 41 on December 26, 2020, due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. Rollins was among those paying tribute to Lee on Thursday.

Before defeating Dominik Mysterio in a singles match, Rollins paid homage by performing Lee's signature "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!" taunt. Watch the moment below: