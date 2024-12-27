The Rock N' Roll Express Set for Special AEW Appearances in January 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock N' Roll Express are set to go "#AllElite" for a couple of special appearances in the New Year.

This week, All Elite Wrestling revealed that the iconic Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson will be appearing on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision in Charlotte, NC, and Knoxville, TN, in January 2025.

Here is the full announcement:

ATTN Wrestling Fans

The legendary Rock N' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) will make their return to Charlotte, NC for AEW Collision on Saturday, Jan. 4 at The BOplex, and Knoxville, TN for AEW Dynamite at The KCAC on Wednesday, Jan. 22!

Tickets for both events are on sale now.