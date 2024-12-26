Former NWA Champion Jax Dane (Jeremy Laymon) Dies

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The National Wrestling Alliance confirmed that Dane passed away on December 25th due to complications from a heart attack he suffered in late November.

Dane had an illustrious career, competing for the NWA, ROH, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, OVW, and others. He captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in 2015, holding the title for an impressive 419 days.

His final match took place at NWA Samhain 2 in October.

The NWA has released an official statement:

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is heartbroken to announce the passing of Jeremy "Jax Dane" Laymon.

Born March 10, 1976, Dane left us on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, due to complications from a heart attack suffered in late November. Dane is survived by his wife Evelynda Laymon, stepson Nicolas, and father, who will forever cherish his memory. He was 48 years old.

Jax is remembered not only for his remarkable achievements inside the ring but his unwavering dedication to the sport and his fellow wrestlers. The most decorated wrestler of the Lightning One Era and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, Jax left an indelible mark on the NWA and the pro wrestling community as a whole.

Describing Dane as a “friend, mentor, absolute professional in and out of the ring, and loyalist who went out of his way to support and rebuild the NWA of today,” William Patrick Corgan expressed his sorrow,

“Jax Dane loved professional wrestling deeply and he certainly loved those he fought and rode with. I know I speak for all of the National Wrestling Alliance when saying Jax will be missed. We will do our best to honor him and make his family proud as we carry forth,” the NWA’s President and Owner states.

“There are those men and women who carry the legacy of a champion because they have risen to such heights,” Corgan continues, “And then there are those that earn the respect of a champion simply because of who they are. To this I can say, simply and personally, that Jax was such a man, and will forever be in our hearts.”

Jax Dane reached the pinnacle of pro wrestling on August 15, 2015, defeating Hiroshi Tenzan to capture the National Wrestling Alliance World’s Heavyweight title. He held the belt for an incredible 419 day, finally losing the championship to Tim Storm on October 21, 2016.



A rare candid moment catches the friendship of Jax Dane and Tim Storm behind-the-scenes.

“Very few people have been as influential to my wrestling career as Jax. We met about 15 years ago and have been friends ever since,” shares Storm.

“Over that time, we have wrestled against, for, and with each other a hundred plus times,” said Storm of his in-ring rival and frequent tag team partner. “I’ve never been hit harder or thrown further than in my matches with Jax. It was mutual. He was completely unselfish. That is no more evident than in our current tag team. He put me squarely on his shoulders and made it happen.”

His professional admiration aside, Storm also opens up about Dane as a person and friend.

“The world was a better place with him in it, and he leaves a hole in my heart and in the NWA that can't be filled. We roomed together on the road last year. We talked about wrestling and family,” recalls Storm, describing Dane’s dedication to those he cared for most.

“Jax loved his wife very much. He spoke about his father teaching him his work ethic and always felt the farm was home. He was proud of his stepson and how he matured into a man, and he loved his nieces dearly,” Storm says. “My heart goes out to his entire family. My heartbreak is nothing compared to what his family is feeling.”

“Jax was a Grizzly Bear in front of the camera and a Teddy Bear behind it,” recounts Pat Kenney, NWA Head of Talent Relations, recalling the competitor as “a gentleman who was a true family man” as dedicated to his home as his onscreen and in-ring persona.

“I know that the term 'family man' gets thrown around a lot, but that’s what he was. He spoke glowingly about his wife, Evelynda, and his stepson, Nico,” Kenney details. “As a talent, he had the ability to work with anyone, anywhere, no matter his spot on the card. He was truly energized by his most recent pairing with Tim Storm, as his positivity at recent tapings was contagious. God bless him and his family.”

“He was my brother in every sense of the word, and I loved him,” Storm says, opening up about final conversations with his long-time friend. “He made me promise two things: 1. Don't share what's happening with anyone; it's a private thing. And 2. Promise me you will get your heart checked. He would ask you to do the same.”



Jax Dane reigned as NWA World’s Champion for 419 days.

The NWA community will forever honor Jax Dane's legacy, celebrating his contributions to the sport and the profound impact he had on those around him. A champion throughout his career, Jax’s List of Championship Accomplishments include:

• NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

• NWA National Heavyweight Championship (2x)

• NWA World Tag Team Championship

• NWA North American Heavyweight Championship

• NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

• NWA Champions Series Tournament (2021)

• Smoky Mountain Cup Championship

We at the National Wrestling Alliance extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his spirit. Should the family choose to share details about the funeral arrangements, the NWA will ensure this information is made available to the public as soon as it is received.

WNS sends our deepest condolences to his family and friends.