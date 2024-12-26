WWE Elimination Chamber Smashes Canadian Box Office Records in Return to Toronto's Rogers Centre

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to make a triumphant return to Toronto's Rogers Centre on Saturday, March 1, 2025, with its Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE). This marks the second consecutive year the event will be held in an international stadium and a significant homecoming for WWE to the venue.

The last time WWE graced the Rogers Centre was for WrestleMania X8 in 2002, a historic event headlined by the iconic clash between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. The venue also holds a special place in wrestling history, having hosted another legendary encounter between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI.

Anticipation for Elimination Chamber has been sky-high since tickets went on sale, with early sales figures suggesting a record-breaking attendance. WrestleTix reported impressive initial sales of 23,633 tickets for a setup accommodating 29,670 fans.

Renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirmed the event has already achieved a major milestone: setting a new all-time gate record for Canada.

"Elimination Chamber, which is the Toronto show... has already broken the all-time Canadian gate record, which was set by the Hogan and Rock match at the 2002 WrestleMania," Meltzer stated. He acknowledged the impact of inflation on ticket prices but emphasized the significance of surpassing such a long-standing record.

Meltzer further projected the final attendance could exceed 30,000, noting, "They’re probably going to end up well north of 30... I don’t think that they’re going to come close to a sellout. But… I think that 30 would be considered... when they do these stadium shows essentially 25,000 or more paid, they would consider a success, and they will easily break that." He also highlighted the financial advantage of stadium shows, stating, "It becomes better to do 25,000 at the stadium than to sell out at 13 or 14... at the Scotiabank [Arena]."