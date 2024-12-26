WWE Rings in Post-Christmas at MSG with Punk, Title Bouts

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE returns to its self-proclaimed "home," Madison Square Garden, tonight for its annual post-Christmas live event. This tradition, spanning decades, sees WWE bring its electrifying brand of sports entertainment to the iconic New York City venue.

Tonight’s card boasts several high-profile matchups, including a first-time-ever clash between CM Punk and Ludwig Kaiser. This marks another step in Punk’s highly anticipated return to WWE. Also set for tonight is a showdown between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio, building anticipation for the already announced match between Punk and Rollins on the January 6th premiere of Raw on Netflix.

According to the Madison Square Garden website, fans can expect a stacked lineup featuring championship bouts:

- Steel Cage Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest challenges the reigning champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

- 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn looks to dethrone current champion Bron Breakker.

- Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY defends her title against Liv Morgan.

The action doesn't stop in New York. WWE will continue its holiday tour with another event on Sunday in Chicago, featuring a highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and GUNTHER.