WATCH: MJF Makes Movie Debut in "Happy Gilmore 2" Trailer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2024

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known to fans as MJF, is set to make a splash on the silver screen, joining the cast of Netflix's highly anticipated sequel, "Happy Gilmore 2," starring Adam Sandler.

MJF will portray Gordie, one of Sandler's sons in the film. These sons are described as "strong kids, tough, crazy bastards with New England accents who have inherited their father’s love of hockey. They all live out on their own and work blue-collar jobs.”

The sequel will see the return of familiar faces, with Julie Bowen reprising her role as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald back as the iconic villain, Shooter McGavin. Adding to the star-studded cast, global music sensation Bad Bunny has also joined the production. Sandler has further hinted at a cameo from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kyle Newacheck is directing the film, based on a script penned by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. The production team includes Sandler, Herlihy, Jack Giarraputo, and Robert Simonds, while Dennis Dugan, the director of the original "Happy Gilmore," joins Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, David Bausch, and Barry Bernardi as executive producers.

Netflix has released a trailer for the film, teasing its streaming release in 2025. While no official release date has been announced, anticipation is already building for the return to the world of Happy Gilmore.


Tags: #aew #mjf #happy gilmore

