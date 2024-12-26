WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Teased as Mystery Partner for Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2024

WWE Superstar Teased as Mystery Partner for Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

A WWE Superstar is being teased for an upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH appearance.

On Thursday morning, Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official account on X posted a teaser hinting at Omos being involved in their January 1 event, The New Year 2025.

The promotion has implied that Omos could be the mystery partner teaming with Jack Morris in a GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match. The duo would face Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura in what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated clash.

If confirmed, Omos will join Shinsuke Nakamura as another WWE Superstar appearing at the event. Nakamura has already been advertised for the January 1 show.

The translated teaser from NOAH’s post reads:
“And since yesterday, the one that has emerged as the biggest X candidate in history is Omos.”

Omos last competed for WWE in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WWE SmackDown episode leading into WrestleMania XL.


Tags: #wwe #pro wrestling noah #noah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90778/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π