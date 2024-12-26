WWE Superstar Teased as Mystery Partner for Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

A WWE Superstar is being teased for an upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH appearance.
On Thursday morning, Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official account on X posted a teaser hinting at Omos being involved in their January 1 event, The New Year 2025.
The promotion has implied that Omos could be the mystery partner teaming with Jack Morris in a GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match. The duo would face Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura in what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated clash.
If confirmed, Omos will join Shinsuke Nakamura as another WWE Superstar appearing at the event. Nakamura has already been advertised for the January 1 show.
The translated teaser from NOAH’s post reads:
“And since yesterday, the one that has emerged as the biggest X candidate in history is Omos.”
Omos last competed for WWE in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WWE SmackDown episode leading into WrestleMania XL.
そして、昨日から史上最大のX候補として浮上したのが、オモス！ #noah_ghc @ABEMA で視聴中— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 26, 2024
▷ https://t.co/Jpqqmuh1Ek#NOAHTIME pic.twitter.com/u844ir25UV
