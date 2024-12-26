Tay Melo Set for Stardom Return After Year-Long Absence

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Tay Melo has been absent from the ring since announcing her pregnancy in early 2023. After giving birth in November 2023, Tay has yet to appear on television in 2024.

However, Tay is set to make her highly anticipated return to wrestling at Stardom’s New Year Dream 2025 show. She will team up with Mina Shirakawa to face Athena and Thekla in an exciting tag team match.

While Tay's return to AEW remains uncertain, there have been recent discussions within the company about bringing her back.