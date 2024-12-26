WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Drops New Worlds End Hype Video Featuring Guns N' Roses’ Classic Track

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2024

AEW has released an electrifying hype video for this weekend's Worlds End event, set to the iconic Guns N’ Roses hit, “Welcome to the Jungle.” The video debuted during tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and fans can check it out below.

This is the second consecutive month AEW has incorporated music from the legendary hard rock band. Last month’s Full Gear event featured “November Rain,” adding another layer of energy to the promotion's presentations.

Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday night and will air live on pay-per-view.


