AEW Drops New Worlds End Hype Video Featuring Guns N' Roses’ Classic Track

AEW has released an electrifying hype video for this weekend's Worlds End event, set to the iconic Guns N’ Roses hit, “Welcome to the Jungle.” The video debuted during tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and fans can check it out below.

This is the second consecutive month AEW has incorporated music from the legendary hard rock band. Last month’s Full Gear event featured “November Rain,” adding another layer of energy to the promotion's presentations.

Worlds End is scheduled for Saturday night and will air live on pay-per-view.