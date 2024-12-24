Chris Jericho on AEW's Move to Smaller Venues: "It Increases Demand"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



During an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100, Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on AEW's decision to run smaller venues like the Hammerstein Ballroom as television attendance fluctuates.

Jericho expressed enthusiasm about the strategic move, saying, “Yeah, it really is, man [being excited about the move]. I think the worst thing you could ever do is to kind of in any business overprice yourself or overextend yourself. We’re at a place where to go to some of the middle-size venues—not in every city but in some of them—it’s a very smart move. For many reasons, but most importantly, just the vibe of the fans and like you want to put 10,000 people into an arena, and if you can, you do. If you’re down to 5,000 but you go to a 4,000-seat arena, it increases demand. It just makes the show that much more exciting, and it translates so much better on TV.”

He further elaborated on the importance of adapting to market demand: “I think right now, with all of the different choices that people have to buy tickets to go to shows, I think we’re smart to moving to some of these, like you mentioned, different-sized venues. Because it just makes it cooler, and we have always had the cool factor in AEW, especially when we started and then going into the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic. I think one way is the supply and demand. If you have this many tickets for sale and they’re gone, it just makes the product hotter, and you can just continue to grow.”