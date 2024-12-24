Mr. Kennedy Reveals Vince McMahon's Bold Offer During Match with The Undertaker

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mr. Kennedy has revealed intriguing details about his "Last Ride" match with The Undertaker at WWE Armageddon 2006, a unique bout where the goal was to place your opponent in a hearse and drive them out of the arena.

During the match, although The Undertaker emerged victorious, a standout moment saw Mr. Kennedy throwing him off a 15-foot-high stage. This iconic spot remains one of the most talked-about aspects of their clash. The Deadman’s dramatic fall has etched the moment into the memories of wrestling fans.

In a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive on YouTube, Mr. Kennedy shared behind-the-scenes insights into this legendary encounter. He revealed that Vince McMahon, the mastermind behind WWE, had an unexpected idea to ensure the stunt’s success.

"Michael Hayes was our producer, and it was me, The Undertaker, and Michael standing by that entryway," Kennedy recounted. "There was this big scaffolding that connected over the walkway where you came out. Michael was like, ‘Do you think you could take a chokeslam off there?’ You know, we were figuring out what bump I could take that would be impressive."

Kennedy continued, "I remember Vince came by, and Michael just said, ‘What do you think about a chokeslam off there?’ Vince stopped for a second, looked up at the scaffolding, and said, ‘It would be far more impressive if Taker went off there.’ Taker just looked at him like, ‘You motherf****r!’"

Adding a surprising twist, Kennedy revealed McMahon’s bold suggestion: "Then Vince goes, ‘You want me to go up there? I’ll jump off there!’ And we were like, ‘No, no, I’m good.’ In the end, we came up with the spot where I ended up throwing Taker off that thing instead."