Mustafa Ali Discusses Possible WWE Return and Netflix's Impact on the Brand

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2024

Mustafa Ali recently joined INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his career and all things pro wrestling. During the conversation, Ali shared his thoughts on a potential return to WWE and what it would take to make it happen.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

On the possibility of returning to WWE:

"I think there’s multiple paths, yeah. The thing is, there’s good relations there. The thing with them moving to Netflix is very interesting because it just opens up — I don’t know how much the show is gonna change as far as dynamic, as far as ratings, as far as what they’re okay with."

On his responsibility to build himself into a profitable asset for WWE:

"Business is so good for them, I do think there is a pathway back there. There’s good relations, there’s good contact there. Even the release was like very nice, a lot of nice messages were sent. At the end of the day, it’s on me, right? If I built something that’s profitable and something that they see, oh this plugs in. With wrestling, everything is right place, right time. It’s gotta be right for them, it’s gotta be right for me, it’s gonna be at the right time, it’s gotta be at the right place. When one person is here — If I want to go do this, it doesn’t fit. If they're going a direction where there’s no spot for me, it doesn’t fit. It’s gotta be right place, right time. So here’s the right place, right time."

You can watch the full interview below to hear more insights from Mustafa Ali.


