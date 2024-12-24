AEW and ITV Extend UK Broadcast Deal Through 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) and ITV have announced an extension of their UK broadcast partnership.

The renewed agreement ensures that ITV will continue airing weekly AEW programming. Fans can watch AEW Dynamite every Friday night and AEW Collision every Wednesday night on ITV4 and ITVX.

The extension, which covers 2025, marks ITV's sixth year as AEW’s free-to-air UK partner. ITV first began broadcasting AEW Dynamite in 2019.

"We are thrilled to extend AEW's partnership with ITV to continue bringing the best wrestling action to fans all across the United Kingdom," said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative. "We thank all of our incredible fans in the UK as well as everyone at ITV for their loyal support of AEW since our inception."

Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, added, “We are proud to continue to be the UK free-to-air broadcast partner for AEW. We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship into 2025, bringing the UK audience every minute of action across ITV and ITVX.”