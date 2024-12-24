Dustin Rhodes Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW, Vows to Finish Career with the Company

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has officially announced his decision to remain with All Elite Wrestling, signing a new multi-year contract with the company. Rhodes shared the news via a heartfelt statement on Twitter/X, reflecting on his career and expressing gratitude for his journey in AEW.

"Today I have signed a new multi yr contract with @AEW," Rhodes began. "I want to thank my boss @TonyKhan for every opportunity he has given me. Since coming here and being an original since inception, I have truly had the time of my life. Everybody knows my story, and how much I have been through in all my yrs. Lost my passion and found it again HERE in @AEW at the first Double Or Nothing. Did not expect this One Last Ride to last as long as it has, and man, what a run I have had. I will finish my career here at #AEW as I feel it is home to me."

Rhodes continued by emphasizing how AEW has reignited his passion for wrestling: "I have never felt respected and wanted like I have here. This makes me want to do my very best for Tony and push myself harder than I ever have. I feel loved and wanted here. I love all of our roster deeply."

The veteran wrestler extended his thanks to AEW President Tony Khan, his family, the locker room, and the fans for their unwavering support: "I want to thank the fans for all of your support. I want to thank the men and women in the locker rooms we have shared and created magic together. I want to thank @TonyKhan for believing in me and relying on me in so many ways. I won’t let you down. I love it here in #AEW and can’t wait to see where the next few yrs take me."

Rhodes concluded his statement by affirming his commitment to AEW, stating, "I AM ONCE AGAIN #AllElite #OneLastRide #KeepSteppin."