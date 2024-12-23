WWE Monday Night Raw Results (December 23rd, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 9, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on RAW, we hear from Drew McIntyre, in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament - Iyo Sky replaces Kairi Sane and she battles Natalya and Alba Fyre in a triple threat match, Chad Gable looks to teach Akira Tozawa a lesson, Damian Priest takes on Dominik Mysterio, The Miz goes head to head with Dexter Lumis and more!

Drew McIntyre is shown arriving at the arena and he makes his way to the ring to kick off RAW.

McIntyre starts off by saying he's never been so beat up till after Hell in a Cell. After the match he left for Scotland because a family member passed away and only one person checked up on him. He says WWE being a family is BS and calls out The Usos and Sami Zayn for being terrible. He says they're now celebrated when he should be the one celebrated. He says The OG Bloodline and CM Punk are the true villains of the WWE. Sami Zayn interrupts McIntyre and heads to the ring. Zayn says no one checked up on him because everyone thought he was recovering from his match. Zayn tells McIntyre they chose this career and they should be lucky and not complaining. Zayn reminds McIntyre that the WWE Universe made him and McIntyre still thinks he's the chosen one but the world doesn't revolve around him. He tells McIntyre that whatever the OG Bloodline does has nothing to do with McIntyre. McIntyre asks Zayn why he wants to tangle with him as he's never beaten McIntyre. He tells Zayn to take his family and leave because he's the least of McIntyre's worries. Zayn attacks McIntyre and a brawl ensues. Jey Uso comes out to help Zayn. McIntyre is sent out of the ring, as Uso and Zayn yeet and celebrate in the ring.

Pure Fusion Collective approaches Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville asks to take Kairi Sane's place in the IC Title tournament. Pearce says Iyo Sky is taking Kairi's place.

Match 1 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky -vs- Alba Fyre -vs- Natalya



The bell rings and Fyre is sent out of the ring. Natalya takes down Sky and then is pulled out of the ring by Fyre who throws Natalya into the steel steps. Sky throws herself over the top rope onto Fyre and we go to commercial break.

Back to on RAW, Natalya and Fyre are punching eachother in the ring and Sky hits a crossbody on both. Sky attacks Fyre and hits a springboard missile dropkick and then flips around the ring. Fyre hits a tornado DDT on Sky and then throws Sky onto Natalya. Fyre goes to the top rope and hits a swanton onto Natalya and covers for a near fall. Fyre slaps a submission hold on Natalya. Nattie powers out and hits a double sharpshooter on Sky and Fyre. Fyre and Sky crawl to the ropes to break the hold. The ladies all end up outside and Sky moonsaults off the second rope to Natalya and Fyre outside the ring. Back in the ring, Sky goes for a moonsault on Natalya but Fyre comes by and joins her on the top rope. Sky hits her moonsault on Natalya to get the win.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Backstage The Judgement Day is talking about losing the Tag Titles. Dom says he's going talk to Pearce to get a match against Priest in hopes of building the love in Judgement Day because they're all fighting and it's Christmas time.

Backstage Jey Uso and Sami Zayn talk about Uso being back after getting taken out. Zayn says he wants to fight McIntyre even though Sami isn't 100%.

Match 2: Chad Gable w/American Made -vs- Akira Tozawa w/Alpha Academy



The bell rings and Gable throws Tozawa around the ring and takes him down with a clothesline. Tozawa is able to gets some kicks on Gable but Gable is able to hit an armbar on Tozawa on the ropes. Gable goes out of the ring and slaps Otis and Tozawa is able to get some hits on Gable when he gets back in the ring. Gable hits a handful of German Suplexes on Tozawa and the drives him in to the match with a powerbomb. Gable slaps an ankle lock on Tozawa who taps out.

Winner: Chad Gable

After the match, Gable doesn't let go of the hold so Otis comes in and throws Gable around. The Creed Brothers save Gable and they all stare each other down.

Backstage, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are talking about the hate they're getting from everyone. Dominik Mysterio walks by and tells them that he didn't like Big E but what they did was whack.

Match 3: Dominik Mysterio -vs- Damian Priest



Priest goes after Mysterio right away and Mysterio flees outside the ring. Mysterio comes in and Priest starts beating up Mysterio. Priest hits a backbreaker slam on Mysterio and Mysterio tries to fight back with kicks and punches. Mysterio gets Priest outside the ring and attempts a suicide dive but Priest catches him and slams him onto the announce table and into the ring post. Priest walks up to Santa in the crowd and starts beating him up and it's revealed to be JD McDonagh. Priest looks under the ring and Carlito is hiding under there and Priest throws Carlito down. Finn Balor attacks Priest and the bell is rung.

Winner by DQ: Damian Priest

After the match, Judgement Day beats on Priest and The War Raiders come out to even the odds. They take care of The Judgement Day and Priest beats on Balor in the ring.

Jackie Redmond interviews Seth Rollins. Rollins talks about his hatred towards CM Punk.

Match 4: The Miz -vs- Dexter Lumis



Lumis enters the ring and Miz runs out of the ring. Miz slowly gets back in the ring and the bell rings. Lumis chases Miz around the ring and slams him into the barricade. Lumis flips off the apron onto The Miz and throws him into the ring. Lumis uppercuts Miz and takes him down and punches him out. Lumis slams Miz down and climbs the turnbuckle. AOP comes out and Lumis splashes onto AOP. Karrion Kross comes out and punches Lumis and we get the bell.

Winner by DQ: Dexter Lumis

The Final Testament surround Lumis in the ring and the lights go off and The Wyatt Sicls appears out of nowhere and they all start fighting. Nikki Cross is thrown out of the ring onto all the members of The Final Testament.

Damian Priest approaches The War Raiders backstage. They thank Priest for helping them win the titles and Priest tells them that they're at war with The Judgement Day and he's going to go to war with them.

The New Day comes out and says everyone has been against them especially the announce team. They call out Wade Barrett and tell him just like Big E he will never wrestle again. Kingston's mom is in the audience and she is ashamed of The New Day and their treatment of Big E and she disowns Kofi Kingston.

Rey Mysterio apologizes to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for not letting them change with the guys. Rey says if they want to fix things, they need to apologize. Woods and Kingston say they didn't do anything wrong so they're not apologizing. Mysterio tells them they're on their own.

Match 5: Drew McIntyre -vs- Sami Zayn



McIntyre starts off with punches to Zayn which gets Zayn in the corner. Zayn now pummels McIntyre in the corner and kicks him and punches him. McIntyre kicks Zayn in the chest and suplexes him. McIntyre punches Zayn on the mat and Zayn is able to send McIntyre out of the ring.

Back from commercials, McIntyre beats Zayn who is on the apron. McIntyre suplexes Zayn into the ring. Zayn starts with chops on McIntyre and comes off the ropes and walks into a tiltawhirl backbreaker. McIntyre covers for a near fall. McIntyre attempts another backbreaker but Zayn counters to a tornado DDT and flattens McIntyre. McIntyre rolls out of the ring and Zayn flies over the ropes and is caught by McIntyre. Zayn thwarts McIntyre's attempt to slam him on the announce table and they begin to trade punches. McIntyre slams Zayn on the steel steps and then slams Zayn on the apron off the steel steps and we cut to commercial.

We come back to see Zayn being manhandled by McIntyre. Zayn gets a roll up for a near fall. McIntyre tries to collide with Zayn in the corner but hits the ringpost instead. Zayn gets on the top rope, McIntyre catches up to him and delivers some chops to Zayn. McIntyre hits White Noise from the middle rope and covers for two. Zayn rolls up McIntyre for a two count. McIntyre hits Zayn with The Glascow Kiss and Zayn then gets some energy and starts pounding on McIntyre but his back is whacked. McIntyre hits the Claymore and covers Zayn for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, McIntyre starts punching Zayn and Jey Uso comes out for the save. The New Bloodline sneak attacks Jey Uso off the top rope. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga beat up Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Jey and Sami lie in the ring - Sikoa, Tonga, and Fatu pose as the show goes off the air.